JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans; VC Condemns 'Exclusivist Tendencies', Orders Probe

Hours after the incident, campus administration in its statement said that JNU stands for inclusion and equality.

By Radha Basnet
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 11:47 AM IST
Vandalised walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (ANI Photo)

A CONTROVERSY erupted after several walls on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans. Many students of the university claimed that walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities, IANS reported.

Soon after, the campus administration condemned the exclusivist tendencies on campus and said such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all.

“The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,” the statement released by college the admin read.

Photos depicting anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans on the JNU campus have been circulated widely on social media platforms. Several students of the university have expressed their displeasure over the incident.

Some of the slogans written on the walls of the JNU’s School of International Studies read "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "Brahmins-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge."

Hours after the incident, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. "JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any violence on campus," as per the notice issued by the Registrar.

However, the university officials have not responded to the situation, but the administration of the university has launched an investigation and is working to identify those who are responsible.

