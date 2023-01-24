JNU Blocks Screening Of BBC Documentary On PM Modi, Stones Hurled At Students Watching It

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration allegedly cut off electricity supply to the Students' Union office on Tuesday night to prevent the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The internet connection was also snapped as the students insisted on continuing with the screening of banned documentary -- 'India: The Modi Question' -- at 9 pm despite the disapproval of the administration.

As the power and internet was snapped, students could be seen forming smallers groups to watch the documentary. But they were allegedly attacked with stones by members of right wing groups, leading to clashes between the students.

The JNU students' union shared links with the students asking them to stream the documentary on their mobile phones or laptops. "The link will be shared en masse with the students present at the JNUSU office and interested in viewing the documentary. We will view the documentary together in a public gathering on our mobile phone. We will be going ahead with the movie screening through alternate mechanisms," the JNUSU said in a statement.

The JNU administration, which had not given permission for the screening, had warned the students of disciplinary action if the documentary was played. However, the students defended the screening, saying it would not violate any rule of the university or affect communal harmony.

Earlier, on January 21, a students group at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised the screening of the BBC documentary on the campus without a prior notice or permission from the authorities. By doing so, UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam said the group called 'Fraternity Movement' violated the existing norms.

The event at the University of Hyderabad was held peacefully. However, the University has sought a report from the security wing for taking further necessary action, the Registrar said.

The BBC is set to release the second part of the documentary on PM Modi and his governance during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Calling it a 'propaganda piece', the Central government issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

The documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. However, it has been dismissed by the Ministry of External Affairs as propaganda that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

(With inputs from agencies)