Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the dreaded attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by terrorists in Srinagar, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by the militants in Kashmir's Shopian on Monday. Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in the Choutigam area of Shopian, where terrorists had fired upon a civilian at 8 pm.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri pandit identified as Bal Krishan near his house at Choutigam Shopian. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement. The injured man was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on.

This came after terrorists carried out three attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving one CRPF personnel dead and four persons, including two workers from Bihar and a Kashmiri Pandit, injured, officials said.

Two CRPF personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on security forces at Maisuma. They were rushed to SMHS hospital where one of them -- Head Constable Vishal Kumar -- succumbed to injuries while the other was undergoing treatment. The area was cordoned off as security forces launched a search operation to track down the assailants but no arrests were made.

Earlier in the day, militants opened fire on two non-local labourers in the Pulwama district. "Terrorists opened firing on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora this afternoon," the officials said.

They said the duo were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. This was the second attack on non-local labourers in the Pulwama district in as many days. Two workers hailing from Punjab were shot at and injured in the Nowpora area of the district on Sunday.

