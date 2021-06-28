The daughter of the SPO, who has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad, was also injured in the attack. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A special police officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead on late Sunday night along with his wife in Pulwama's Hariparigam village after some unknown militants entered his house and sprayed bullets on him.

The daughter of the SPO, who has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad, was also injured in the attack. The daughter, Rafia, later succumbed to her injuries.

According to reports, the terrorists barged into the house of Ahmad and fired at him indiscriminately. His wife and daughter were also critically injured in the firing. All three were shifted to a hospital where Ahmad and his wife Raja Begum succumbed to their injuries.

The security forces have said that the area has now been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to hunt down the terrorists.

"Pakistan sponsored terrorists kill yet another innocent Kashmiri. SPO of Jammu and Kashmir Police Fayaz Ahmad was killed by terrorists outside his house in Bonpora of Hariparigam village in Tral of Pulwama district in South Kashmir," Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar while speaking to News18.

The incident comes just hours after terrorists struck the Jammu Airport's technical area with a drone attack, injuring a couple of personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The officials have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and reports indicate that the probe will likely be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Officials believe that the drone attack was likely carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). They also said multiple incidents of arms and drugs carrying drones and quad-copters being flown from Pakistan into the Indian side in Jammu and Punjab have been noticed in the last few years and all of them have been thwarted.

"We need a comprehensive plan and plan of action to check the menace of drones. Every agency, be it at the borders or in cities or airports, needs to have specific responsibility along with required technology tools," news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

