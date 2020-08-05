On Monday, another incident of violence surrounding the game of PUBG was reported after three persons allegedly killed a man who asked them not to make noise while playing the game.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Player’s Unknown Battlegrounds, simply known as ‘PUBG’, has emerged as one of the popular mobile games in India. People, especially youths, are becoming more and more addicted to the game and there have been several incidents across India when the game led to violence between people.

On Monday, another incident of violence surrounding the game of PUBG was reported after three persons allegedly killed a man who asked them not to make noise while playing the game.

The incident happened at the Badyal Qazian village of R S Pura tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir where three men – identified as Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar – killed a man identified as Daleep Raj who asked them to not make too much noise when playing the game, reported to news agency PTI.

Raj asked the three men to be quite which led to an altercation between the three men and him. Later on Monday, the three men allegedly attacked Raj with a log of wood and beat him vigorously who died on the spot, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The three, however, have been arrested and an investigation is underway, the officials added.

Since its launch, PUBG has become hugely popular in India and across the world. However, the game’s addiction has led to a rise in violence across the country. Last month, a college student in Punjab’s Jalandhar had reportedly shot himself after his father snatched his phone due to his addiction to the game. This led to an argument between him and his father, following which he shot himself.

Before that, a similar incident was reported in Laxmi Nagar of Vijayapura where a 17-year-old teenager was allegedly found throwing stones at houses and cars in PUBG. The teenager, identified as Mallikarjun Chandrakanth, was found held-naked and throwing stones at cars and houses.

“We gave him basic medical care and collecting the residential address alerted the parents. It seemed the teenager is dealing with mental illness. The parents rushed to the hospital and got him discharged on Wednesday morning stating that they will consult private hospital,” The Indian Express quoted District Surgeon Dr Sharanappa Katti as saying.

