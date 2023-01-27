J-K Police Deny Lapses In Rahul Gandhi's Security During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kashmir

The Bharat Jodo Yatra did not face any security breach in Jammu and Kashmir, state police said today.

DENYING Congress' claims of a security breach during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said that there was no lapse in the security of Rahul Gandhi in Ramban district's Banihal. The J-K police also said that the Congress didn't inform them about the large crowds joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra today.

"The Jammu and Kashmir police was not consulted before the Bharat Jodo Yatra was discontinued. We will provide foolproof security (to the yatra)," Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said quoted by news agency PTI. Kumar is the in-charge of security in Kashmir Valley.

"Only authorised persons as identified by organisers and frisked crowd were allowed inside towards the route of the yatra. Organisers and managers of the BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the yatra," Kumar said. He also said that there was a huge crowd that was “thronged near the starting point”.

"Full security arrangements were in place... JK Police was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of the yatra," he added.

In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also informed that “Full #security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising of ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments". "The rest of the yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all," Kumar said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had to call off his walk on Friday because police arrangements "unfortunately completely collapsed" when the yatra crossed Banihal into Qazigund in the Valley through the Jawahar tunnel.

Just after the march reached Qazigund through the Jawahar tunnel, from Banihal, the security arrangement of the police “unfortunately completely collapsed”. In view of this purported security lapse, Rahul Gandhi claimed he had to ask the march to stop.

Earlier in the day, National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister of the state Omar Abdullah had that he was witness to how the outer security cordon around the march “simply disappeared”.

