New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Anantnag district officials said on Monday, August 2. The police arrested 4 people involved in developing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) as quoted by news agency ANI. They were planning to carry out blasts in the Anantnag town and motivated youth to join the terror outfit. The police have also recovered incriminating materials including hand grenades from them:

The busting of the IED terror module has helped the police to avert a major blast in the town and save the gullible youths from falling prey to propaganda the police said.

"Anantnag Police busted a terror module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT & arrested 4 accused involved in developing IEDs to carry out blasts in Anantnag town & motivating youth to join terror folds. Incriminating materials incl hand grenades recovered from them," the J&K police said.

According to the police, the 4 accused motivated gullible youths to join the terror outfit by using social media and online platforms. The police further said, one militant associate identified as Aamir Reyaz Lone, a resident of Baramulla, was arrested and incriminating material including electronic devices were recovered from him.

During the investigation, it was found that he was in contact with another active LeT terrorist called Hilal Sheikh, also a resident of Baramulla. Lone also disclosed the name of yet another militant identified as Owais Ahmad Shaksaz, a resident of Seer Hamdan. Shaksaz was in the process of making an IED with the help of information from internet platforms Lone revealed during the investigation. However, he was arrested by the police soon after.

Further, two more terrorist associates Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi alias Tamil, a resident of Rajpora Pulwama, and Tariq Darwere were subsequently arrested. Qazi used to get hand grenades to attack security forces, the police said.

