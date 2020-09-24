Qadri was shot at and was critically injured. He succumbed to the injuries while being taken to the hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Babri Qadri, a popular Jammu and Kashmir-based lawyer and television panellist, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Srinagar on Thursday.

Qadri was shot at and was critically injured. He succumbed to the injuries at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar.

On September 21, the lawyer had taken to Twitter to urge the state police administration to register FIR against one Shah Nazir, saying that there was threat to his life.

"I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This un true statement can lead to threat to my life," he had written.

I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This un true statement can lead to threat to my life.@ZPHQJammu pic.twitter.com/utkurYpRzk — Babar Qadri Truth (@BabarTruth) September 21, 2020

Qadri was a vocal critic of the central government and in a tweet dated September 23, he had criticised the move to abrogate Article 370, saying it was done to "promote capitalists".

"Abolition of Art 370 and art 35 A was never done for the interest of Indian people rather it was done to promote capitalists. Soil & sand is being excavated by companies now, which was a source of livelihood to poor kashmiri. Jahlim and Hokarsar is being dredged out by companies," he has written.

Qadri's killing comes barely 24 hours after BJP worker and chairman of Khag block development council (BDC) Bhupinder Singh was shot dead by unknown assailants in Budgam district's Dalwash village.

