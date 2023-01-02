One Child Killed, Five People Injured In Explosion In J-K's Dangri Village Day After Terror Attack

Visuals from the site of explosion in Dangri village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

A child was killed and five people were injured in an explosion in Rajouri's upper Dangri village on Monday. One of the victims has been reported to be in critical condition. Issuing a statement on the incident, ADGP Mukesh Singh said, "A blast occurred near the house of victim of yesterday's firing incident in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village. Another suspected IED was spotted which is being cleared."

This comes a night after four civilians were killed by terrorists in the same village. Six others were injured after terrorists opened fire on three houses in Upper Dangri village on Sunday evening.

Security forces on Monday intensified a cordon-and-search operation by inducting additional personnel to track down two terrorists involved in the attack.

"The cordon-and-search operation has been intensified. It was resumed this morning and additional troops have been inducted," a senior police officer told PTI.

In Rajouri town, people along with the bodies of those killed in the attack gathered at Dangri chowk and blocked roads. They are demanding that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha come to protest site, officials said.

On the hunt for the suspected terrorists, the officer said army, police, special operation group and Central Reserve Police Force personnel are involved in the cordon-and-search operation. Drones and sniffer dogs have also been deployed, the officials said.

Security has been beefed up in view of the attack in Rajouri, where there is a complete shut down in protest against the killings.

(With inputs from agencies)