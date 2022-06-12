Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In another anti-terror operation in the Kashmir Valley, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have neutralised three terrorists in an encounter that broke out at the Drabgam area of Pulwama. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, all the three terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar e Taiba (LeT).

The encounter broke out Saturday at around 7 pm in the Drabgam area of the south Kashmir district and one terrorist was killed before the night fell, the police said adding that two more terrorists were neutralised on Sunday morning taking the total to three. The officials listed the identity of one of the terrorists as Junaid Sheergojri, who was involved in the killing of Jammu and Kashmir police officer Reyaz Ahmad last month.

The two others have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Malik. "All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

A police official said a tight cordon was maintained during the night to stop the terrorists from fleeing, and when the firing resumed early Sunday morning two more terrorists were killed.

The exchange of fire had begun Saturday after security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Drabgam area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there. The IGP said the police have also recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and one pistol during the operation.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Earlier on Saturday, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. There were two encounters on Tuesday in Kashmir. One terrorist was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district while two LeT terrorists were killed at Chaktaras Kandi area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan