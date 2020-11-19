Soon after, the four terrorists, hiding in a bunker-like structure started firing on the personnel. In retaliation, a fierce gunfight began where all four terrorists were killed and one police constable got injured.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The security forces on Thursday neutralised four terrorists, while one police constable was injured during an encounter at the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city earlier today. The encounter started after a vehicle, in which terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway.

#UPDATE: Four terrorists neutralised and one Police Constable injured in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu.

The encounter took place when the truck, in which the terrorists were travelling, was signalled to stop and the security personnel started checking the vehicle. Soon after, the four terrorists, hiding in a bunker-like structure started firing on the personnel. In retaliation, a fierce gunfight began where all four terrorists were killed and one police constable got injured.

"Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. The area is being sanitized," the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu tweeted.

The gunfight halted the movement of the traffic and the J-K police also closed the Jammu-Srinagar highway for vehicular movement. The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot and the sanitisation of the area is underway.

News agency ANI, quoting Indian Army sources, reported that the four terrorists were likely to be associated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. They used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated to the Indian side, the sources added.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway near Ban toll plaza in Nagrota, Jammu. Security tightened, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed. More details awaited.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/PYI1KI0ykH — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

This is the second such encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway this year. In January, three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. They had adopted a similar modus operandi by hiding inside a truck. The Jammu-Srinagar highway has often been used by militants in attempts to carry out sneak-and-strike attacks.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 12 civilians sustained severe injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a joint team of Police and Central Reserve Police force in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, a major threat was foiled as the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road, injuring 12 civilians.

Pulwama district has already witnessed some gruesome terror attacks in the past also. In February 2019, a vehicle-borne suicide bombing attack on the convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel took the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. The Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

