New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Averting a major threat, at least three militants were killed, while one surrendered before security forces during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during the night following information about the presence of militants there.

According to the Shopian police, as the presence of four newly recruited local militants of the Al-Badr outfit got ascertained, the security forces exercised maximum restraint and tried their best to persuade them to surrender. The militants turned down the offer to surrender and opened firing and lobbed a grenade on the security forces.

Internet services in the area were suspended. The police said in a tweet, “Four newly recruited local #terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in #Kanigam area of #Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to #surrender.

The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. However, during the encounter one of the militants surrendered before the security forces while three others were killed. The surrendered militant has been identified as Tausif Ahmad, the official said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan