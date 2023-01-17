J-K Encounter: 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed In Gunfight With Police In Budgam

Earlier this week, Indian Army also killed two terrorists trying to infiltrate near Balakot on the Pakistani border. (Image Credit: ANI.)

TWO Terrorists have been killed in a shootout with the security forces on Tuesday morning outside a district court in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The two slain militants have been identified as Arbaz Mir and Shahid Sheik and both are claimed to be members of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Budgam encounter | J&K: Both the killed terrorists identified as Arbaaz Mir & Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists earlier escaped from a recent encounter: ADGP Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

"Both the killed terrorists are identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists earlier escaped from the recent encounter," Additional Director General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said.

Earlier the police said that a suspected vehicle was stopped by the joint area domination party of the Army and by police officials in response to specific inputs they received. However, the terrorists fired and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from them, the police said.

"On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation, two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The security forces and terrorists have recently engaged in a series of encounters across Kashmir, in which many terrorists and their commanders were killed. A few days back, three Indian soldiers have been martyred during the search operation in the Machil sector of Kupwara. The incident happened due to being buried under snow due to an avalanche.

Earlier this week, Indian Army also killed two terrorists trying to infiltrate near Balakot on the Pakistani border. Also, the Delhi Police on Tuesday is looking for four other terror suspects accused of receiving weapons from Pakistan using the ‘drop-dead’ technique while speaking with their handlers on the other side of the border using a social networking app. The two terror suspects have been apprehended by police from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital.

(With Agency Inputs.)