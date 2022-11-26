J-K Electoral Rolls Published With Highest Ever Addition of Over 11 Lakh New Voters

THE FINAL electoral roll for Jammu and Kashmir was published on Friday. According to the officials, this is the highest ever addition ever witnessed in the area. More than 7.72 lakh new voters were added to the rolls.

The joint electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Anil Salgotra, informed the news agency PTI that the final list has a total number of 83,59,771 electors that consists of 42,91,687 males and 40,67,900 females, and 184 belong to the third gender.

The electoral roll will pave the way for the first assembly elections in the Union Territory after Article 370 was repealed and Jammu and Kashmir was divided into Union territories in 2019.

"There has been a net increase of 7,72,872 electors in the final electoral roll, i.e., a 10.19 percent net increase of the registered electors over the draft roll," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier, there was an addition of less than two lakhs through a special summary revision (SSR).

"This was for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that more than 11 lakh names were included in a single SSR period," Salgotra said.

Around 613 new polling stations have been added in the Union territory, and the gender ratio has also increased from 921 to 948, he said.

Salgotra also added that the gender ratio increased by 27 points and stands at 948, which is above the Census gender ratio for Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that the photo coverage remained at 99.99 percent, which signifies that new entries have been allowed without a proper photograph.

There are 57,253 marked PWD electors on the final electoral roll, which is an increase of 46 percent over the draft roll.

The qualifying dates as part of the commission's electoral reforms would be updated to January 1, 2023, after December 31, 2022, which would make a way for all the young citizens who have attained the age of 18 years between October 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023, to get registered, he said.

The emphasis of the young voters on the registration of the young voters as well as the marginalised groups, including people belonging to the third gender, has yielded positive results.