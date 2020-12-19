The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah valued around Rs 11.86 crores under PMLA in connection with the laundering of funds of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah valued around Rs 11.86 crores under PMLA in connection with the laundering of funds of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

The properties seized three residential houses -- loacted in Gupkar Road in Srinagar, Tehsil Katipora in Tanmarg, and Bhatindi in Jammu -- along with a commerical building at Residency Road area of Srinagar, the ED said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Abdullah had been questioned by the ED in connection with the case in October, this year. The ED's move had come days after Abdullah announced an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) and a few other regional groups under the banner of "Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration" to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

The NC had said the ED's move is linked to Gupkar declaration. "The letter from the Enforcement Directorate came after the Gupkar declaration. It is clear political vendetta after the 'People's Alliance' was formed in Kashmir," a National Conference spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, National Conference has termed ED's seizure of Abdulla's property "political vandetta".

In a series of tweets, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has termed the seizure of property as baseless and questioned how ancestral properties could be seen as proceeds of crime.

"The properties attached are largely ancestral dating from the 1970s with the most recent one built before 2003. There can be no justification for the seizures because they fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the "crime" being investigated," Abdullah tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja