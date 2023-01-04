J-K Civilian Killings: CRPF To Deploy 1,800 Additional Troops To Poonch And Rajouri

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will send additional 18 companies, including 1,800 troops, to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of killings of civilians in recent terror attacks in Rajouri district. The personnel will be deployed in Poonch and Rajouri districts following targeted attacks on civilians in the region.

Eight CRPF companies will be mobilised from nearby locations in Jammu and Kashmir while 10 CRPF companies are being sent from Delhi, ANI reported, citing sources.

Security concerns mounted in Jammu and Kashmir after six people lost their lives in Dangri village of Rajouri district over two days. On January 1, four civilians were killed and six others were injured after terrorists opened fire on three houses in Upper Dangri village. The next day, two children were killed and several others injured in an IED explosion in the same village.

The move followed a recent order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs amidst intelligence input about the terror attack in the Jammu region, said the source.

These separate attacks are the third such incidents of civilian killings in the Rajouri district in the past two weeks. Earlier on December 16, two people were killed outside an Army camp in the district.

As the targeted attacks trigger panic in the region, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also visited the village where security has been enhanced. The Army and the CRPF have launched a massive search operation to nab the two "armed men" behind the firing in Upper Dangri village.

(With inputs from ANI)