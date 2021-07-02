In a statement, the company also said that the vaccine produces strong antibodies that give protection against all the variants of the virus for at least eight months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Johnson & Johnson, the biggest international pharmaceutical company, has said that its vaccine 'Janssen' is effective and has shown "good results" against the Delta Variant of COVID-19. It said that the vaccine developed strong and durable protection against infection in a broader term.

In a statement, the company also said that the vaccine produces strong antibodies that give protection against all the variants of the virus for at least eight months. It noted that the vaccine can counteract the effect of the Delta Variant within 29 days of its dose.

"We're extremely happy, actually, and confident there's no need for the booster at the moment and we're protected against different strains," said Johan Van Hoof, J&J's global head of infectious diseases and vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted that the Delta Variant will become more infectious in the United States in the coming weeks. The Delta Variant was first found in India and is now spreading quickly across the globe.



Efficacy of Johnson and Johnson vaccine:

It is being said that the J&J vaccine 'Janssen' has a great efficacy that helps in preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and also prevents death. According to CDC, the vaccine has shown an efficacy rate of 66.3 per cent in its clinical trial and is 85 per cent effective against severe cases.

"The vaccine had high efficacy at preventing hospitalization and death in people who did get sick. People who got infected by Covid-19 at least four weeks after receiving the jab did not have to get hospitalized," the CDC said.

Price and approval of the vaccine:

As per a media report, the price of the vaccine is expected to be USD 25 that is Rs 1,871.33. The vaccine is likely to be available in India by July. In the initial phase, the vaccine will be limited in numbers that are only to a few thousand doses. The company is already in touch with the Central government for the manufacturing process. Earlier in April, the company had asked the centre to allow them to begin with its clinical bridging study in India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen