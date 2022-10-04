Jio True 5G Beta Trial Services Launch Tomorrow In 4 Indian Cities | Details

TELECOM giant Reliance Jio will start a trial of 5G service in four cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi - from October 5, company announced on Tuesday. Jio 5G Beta services in India will be rolled out with a select set of customers from Dusshera, the company added. According to the company, Jio's True 5G Welcome Offer will be available to select users on the basis of invitation in above mentioned four cities and the users who will participate in the 5G Beta trial services will get access to unlimited 5G data with upto 1 Gbps speed.

"Dussehra symbolises the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable," the company statement said.

"Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi," Jio said in the statement.

"The beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively," Jio added. It further added, with over 425 million users, Jio’s mission with 5G is to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society. This connectivity and technology will help serve humanity by bettering lives and providing increased livelihood.

Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset. Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from, Reliance Jio said.

Meanwhile, RIL in AGM 2022 introduced 5G services in India and later in the 6th IMC on October 1 announced that the telecom giant will roll out 5G services till December 2023.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, in a statement said, Our Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size."

"By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian," Mr Ambani said.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country," he concluded.