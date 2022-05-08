Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a building in Indore, that took the lives of 7 people and injured 9 others. The police said that the man identified as Shubham Dixit (27) also known as Sanjay, committed the crime to take revenge on a woman who rejected his love interest. The accused is from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

The man was arrested late at night on Saturday from Lohamandi. He injured his leg and a hand while trying to flee from the police. The police admitted him to the hospital and later arrested him. The man is to be produced before the court on Sunday.

According to the police, Dixit felt humiliated when the woman he liked decided to marry someone else. He had lent some money to the woman too, who use to live in the same building with her mother which was set on fire. When the woman got engaged, Dixit started demanding his money back but things turned ugly.

“On Saturday night, he called the woman for the money but after having a fight, he threatened her with dire consequences. Later, he came to the parking area of the building. He took out petrol from a bike and poured it on the Scooty of the woman to set it on fire,” said said Tehzeeb Qazi, police station in-charge, Vijay Nagar.

From the CCTV footage, the police found that Dixit poured something on the woman's scooter and set it on fire. He later returned to the crime scene to check the result, however, by then the entire building had caught the fire. The man was also seen trying to tamper with the CCTV cameras installed at the spot, the police said.

"In the CCTV footage retrieved from the building's parking lot, Sanjay was seen entering at 2.55 am on Saturday and pouring something on the woman's scooter," said Sampat Upadhyay, a senior police officer in Indore.

"He was arrested late last night. He tried to flee and in the process, fell on the road in Lohamandi area and got injured. He has been accused of murder and mischief by fire intending to cause destruction," the police added.

Meanwhile, the woman and her mother were safely taken out of the building by using a rope on Saturday. Among those who got killed in the fire were a couple who were living there to oversee the construction of their house in neighbourhood, a college student, and a working girl from the Dewas district.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of those who got killed in the fire.

(With inputs from agencies)

