Jharkhand: Six Men Allegedly Rape Minor Girl In Deoghar; 2 Held, SIT Formed

A GANG rape of a girl by six people was reported on Sunday in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand. The incident took place on Sunday and was reported on Monday.

While efforts are being made to apprehend the other accused, two people have already been detained in connection with the incident. Despite the fact that police are looking into this to determine the age of the survivor, sources indicate that the victim is a juvenile.

The Superintendent of Police, Deoghar, said that a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter.

Jharkhand | A gang rape by 6 people reported yesterday in Pathrol police station limits. The victim is a dancer by profession. 2 accused have been apprehended. An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The victim's age & other things are being investigated: Deoghar Police — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

A gang rape of six people was reported yesterday in Pathrol police station limits.

"The victim is a dancer by profession. Two accused have been apprehended. An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The victim's age & other things are being investigated. "

After the incident was reported, the survivor's medical examination was done.

A minister in the Jharkhand government, Banna Gupta, said, "Ours isn't a Govt like that in UP where a Dalit girl is cremated at night & parents aren't allowed...Our Govt is sensitive, arrests being made within 24 hrs. and work is on for speedy trial... ," as quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Speaking on rising crimes against women in the state, Jharkhand Min Banna Gupta says,"Ours isn't a Govt like that in UP where a Dalit girl is cremated at night & parents aren't allowed...Our Govt is sensitive, arrests being made within 24 hrs&work on for speedy trial..." pic.twitter.com/5zIlXDa2SF — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

According to the complaint, the accused young men rode up to the mother and daughter while they were walking in the direction of Madhupur.

The police said they raped the girl after taking her against her will to a remote location.

The mother of the victim said when she tried to call the police on her mobile phone, the accused snatched it and also looted her bag, which had Rs 5,000 in it. "I immediately approached a police patrol van which was crossing the area for help," the survivor’s mother told media persons.

A case of rape has been registered and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act will be added to it, said police.