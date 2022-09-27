Jharkhand Shocker: 4 Members Of Family Thrashed With Iron Rods On Suspicion Of Witchcraft; 6 Held

IN A BIZZARE incident that was reported in Jharkhand's Dumka, four members of a family, including three women, were forced to consume human excreta over alleged suspicion of the family practising witchcraft.

As per the police, the family was also tortured with a hot iron rod. The incident reportedly took place in Aswari village which falls under the area of Sariyahat Police Station in Dumka.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Naval Kishor Singh, Inspector, Saraiyahat Police Station said. "4 members of a family, including 3 women, were forced to consume human excreta after they were tortured with a hot iron rod in Aswari village in Sariyahat Police Station area of Dumka district over allegation that they practised witchcraft."

Singh further added that the women were harshly thrashed and the four persons have been shifted to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre.

"The four people were admitted to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre. Later, they were shifted to Deoghar for further treatment. Three women were brutally thrashed after which all four of them were caught and excreta and urine were forcibly put into their mouths," Singh added.

The police arrested six persons after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the accused for the inhumane activity. Singh also informed that all the six accused are being interrogated.

According to the inspector, the police received the information about the alleged incident on the day it took place, i.e., Saturday, September 24, 2022, and the concerned Police Station was informed about it on Sunday.

Meanwhile, during the interrogation, the accused persons blamed the victims as they alleged that their child was ill because of them.

The police started the investigation soon after filing the complaint under Witch Prohibition Act Act 3/4 and assault. They also found out that the complainant's allegations about being forced to consume excreta and assault with the hot iron rod were true.

Meanwhile, during the interrogation, the police disclosed that the accused persons blamed the victims as they alleged that their child was ill because of them. Additionally, the police also mentioned that the situation is under control, however, they are still patrolling the village.

(With inputs from agency)