New Delhi/ Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: Lauding the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and local police officials for carrying out the 'heroic' rescue operation in Jharkhand's Deoghar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country is proud of its "capable forces", who have the strength to save its people from "every crisis".

Interacting with officials involved in the rescue operation at Deoghar, the Prime Minister also condoled the demise of three people who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, noting that the administration has learned lessons from the accident.

"Over the course of 3 days, you worked round the clock, completed a difficult operation, and saved the lives of several citizens. The entire country has appreciated your efforts. Though we're sad that the lives of some people couldn't be saved," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"Nation is proud that it has capable forces in the form of Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP and Police that has the strength to bring out the people from every crisis. We too learned lessons from the accident (Trikut ropeway) and rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for the future," PM Modi added.

More than 60 people were trapped in cable cars midway at Trikut Hills due to a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding. They were rescued by the officials of the Army, IAF, ITBP, NDRF, and local police after over 46 hours, but three people unfortunately lost their lives.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday had ordered a high-level probe into the incident. "Chief Minister Hemant Soren who chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday directed officials to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the Trikut hills ropeway accident in Deoghar district and to include experts related to the ropeway in the committee constituted," said the Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Later, the Union Home Ministry had asked all states and union territories (UTs) to carry out a safety audit of each ropeway project and put in place standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with such emergencies.

"The state government must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation for carrying out a safety audit of each ropeway project. The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit," wrote Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

"This incident (Jharkhand ropeway accident) has highlighted the need to have a detailed SOP and a contingency plan on ropeway operations, so as to prevent the occurrence of any such incident in the future," Bhalla added.

