Jharkhand Crisis: Ruling Alliance Leaders Ask Guv To 'Clear The Air' On CM Soren's Disqualification

Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, where uncertainty surrounding the continuance of Hemant Soren as chief minister of the state is looming large over the UPA Alliance government, a 10-member delegation of the JMM-Congress-RJD has reached the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais. However, chief minister Hemant Soren was not part of the delegation.

The delegation comprising JMM, Congress and RJD leaders have handed a memorandum to the Governor asking him to "clear the air" whether CM Soren will continue to hold the office of the chief minister or not.

Earlier, JMM spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey confirmed the development and said that a delegation of the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition will meet Bais at around 4 pm. "The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's request letter to meet the governor has been received. The delegation has been given time to meet at 4 pm," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

The ruling coalition in Jharkhand includes JMM, Congress and RJD. The alliance has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly and is supported from outside by a lone CPIML (L) legislator. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling alliance has 30 MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), 18 MLAs of the Congress and one MLA of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Earlier on Tuesday, 31 MLAs and ministers of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand were shifted to the Mayfair resort in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. The legislators went to Raipur in an apparent effort by the Chief Minister to keep his flock together. Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the ruling alliance is prepared to face every situation. "No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything and the situation is under our control. I will let you know if I will also go with the MLAs," he said. He said action is taken according to a strategy. "You will see how nicely the ruling alliance gives reply to a conspiracy," Soren said.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25. Though the EC’s decision is not yet made public, there was a buzz that the poll panel had recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.