Facing Disqualification, Hemant Soren Calls Meet Of MLAs; Guv Likely To Take Call On EC Opinion Today

Amid the political upheaval in Jharkhand over the office of profit matter, chief minister Hemant Soren has called a meeting of all MLAs of the ruling UPA alliance in the state. Soren on Thursday had categorically rejected reports that he received any communication from the election commission or Governor Ramesh Bais on his disqualification as an MLA from the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Notably, the Election Commission of India on Thursday sent its opinion to the Governor on the disqualification of Hemant Soren as an MLA, in a sealed cover. Media reports speculated that the ECI recommended Soren's disqualification from the Assembly for violating electoral norms. However, the Raj Bhavan -- Governor's Office -- has officially not confirmed the development.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais may take a call today on the Election Commission's view on the “disqualification” of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA, amid the rapidly changing political scenario in the state.

Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday said that he would be in a position to comment on the issue once he took stock of developments. "I was in AIIMS, Delhi for two days. I will be in a position to tell about any such decision when I reach Raj Bhavan," he had said.

The Election Commission sent its opinion to Bais on August 26 on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself. The opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government".

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion”.

Soren has alleged, "blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies", after reports claimed that the Election Commission recommended his "disqualification" as an MLA in the mining lease case. Soren's office had on Thursday said no communication in this regard “has been received by the Chief Minister's Office from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais”.

The UPA alliance has 49 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. Within the United Progressive Alliance, JMM as the largest party has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

(With Agency Inputs)