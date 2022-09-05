Jharkhand Political Crisis: CM Hemant Soren Wins Trust Vote, Says BJP Creating 'Atmosphere Of Civil War'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the trust vote in a special one-day session of the 81-member state legislative assembly amid fears of poaching by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The session, which was boycotted by the saffron party, was called after the Jharkhand cabinet passed a motion for its approval.

The ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) - which includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - easily passed the trust vote, with 48 lawmakers voting in favour of the confidence motion.

During the confidence motion, Soren accused the BJP of destabilising democratically elected state governments where it is not in power. The Jharkhand Chief Minister also attacked his Assamese counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and alleged that the BJP leader indulged in the "purchase" of Jharkhand MLAs.

"They want to create an atmosphere where 2 states are pitted against each other. They want to create an atmosphere of civil war and want to fan riots to win polls. As long as there is UPA Government here, such plots will not survive. You will get a befitting political reply," Soren was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The trust vote was called amid uncertainty over Soren's future as the Jharkhand Chief Minister. The BJP has sought his disqualification from the state assembly in connection with the office-of-profit case. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also communicated its opinion in this regard to Governor Ramesh Bais, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM's disqualification as an MLA. Soren then expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority, as per a letter sent to MLAs by the assembly secretariat.