Jharkhand Political Crisis: CM Hemant Soren's Trust Vote Today Amid Disqualification Buzz | Updates

Taking cues from Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has decided to seek a trust vote in the special one-day session of the 81-member state legislative assembly on Monday.

The session was called after the Jharkhand cabinet passed a motion for its approval. Following this, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs staying in a Raipur resort flew back to the state capital Ranchi on Sunday to attend this special session.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies had shifted their legislators to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh last week amid fears of poaching. According to news agency ANI, 13 MLAs of Congress and 18 of JMM were shifted to Chhattisgarh.

After returning to Ranchi, Soren said the ruling alliance is prepared to face every situation. "No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything, the situation is under control. I will let you know if I will go with the MLAs," he said.

The trust vote has been called after a political crisis erupted in Jharkhand following the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demand for the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state Mining portfolio in 2021.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Ramesh Bais seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act. The Governor had forwarded the BJP complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the JMM leader.

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the JMM has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18, and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has one. The main opposition BJP, which has called for fresh elections and asked Soren to resign "on moral grounds", has 26 MLAs.