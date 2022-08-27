Jharkhand Political Crisis: CM Hemant Soren, MLAs On Way To Latratu Amid Poaching Fears

Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, the ruling coalition MLAs on saturday were shifted to Latratu, 60 km from the state's capital, Ranchi. The JMM-led coalition convened a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence earlier in the day to decide on their strategy and next steps.

The three buses were occupied by the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition and guarded by security personnel.

The development took place soon after a marathon third round of a meeting of legislators of the ruling alliance at the chief minister's residence to chalk out a strategy to deal with the emerging political scenario.

The ruling MLAs took part in the meeting along with their luggage. 42 MLAs, including Soren, Rameshwar Oraon, Alamgir Alam, Banna Gupta, Champai Soren, and Satyanand Bhokta, were present during the meeting, reports IANS. The ruling MLAs took part in the meeting along with their luggage.

State Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam claimed that the MLAs were going for a "picnic at Moments Resort in Latratu in neighbouring Khunti district". Incidentally, Alam had on Friday said that the MLAs of the ruling alliance cannot be poached and will stay in Ranchi.

Another minister, Banna Gupta, also claimed that the MLAs were going to Latratu and would return by evening.

Deepika Pandey Singh, a Congress legislator, said it was a "break for refreshment".

Another MLA, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, said, "We will follow the directions of the party."

In the rapidly changing political scenario, 'resort politics' is the need of the hour to keep the numbers of the ruling alliance intact, party sources asserted, reports ANI.

Earlier during the day, BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, known for his controversial remarks, tweeted: "According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources, some MLAs reached Chhattisgarh at 2 am. Most of the MLAs are reluctant to go and are waiting for the orders of senior JMM leader Basant Soren. Some buses are parked in Ranchi for MLAs. "

The ECI sent its opinion to Bais on August 25 on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, he enters into a contract with the appropriate government in the course of his trade or business for the supply of goods to, or the execution of any works undertaken by, that government."

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor, who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion."

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress has 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

The coalition partners had claimed on Thursday that there was no threat to the government.

The JMM had exuded confidence that Soren would remain the chief minister for a full term till 2024.

(With Inputs From PTI)