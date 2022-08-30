Jharkhand Political Crisis: Amid Poaching Fears, JMM-Congress MLAs Relocated To Chhattisgarh

The ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand is moving its MLAs to neighbouring Chhattisgarh to prevent the BJP from poaching its legislators during the state's ongoing political crisis.

The MLAs are seen leaving Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in two buses, heading to Ranchi airport, where a flight to Raipur has been booked for them.

Chief Minister Soren himself is seen on one of the buses.

A Congress legislator, on condition of anonymity, said that they may be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a state with a non-BJP government, reports news agency PTI.

Sources in the airport also said a flight for Raipur has been booked for the legislators.

Jharkhand | Visuals from Ranchi airport where UPA MLAs have arrived along with CM Hemant Soren pic.twitter.com/CqFRUxDXob — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Soren's believes that the BJP will make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from both it and the Congress in order to topple the government in a manner "similar to Maharashtra," and that legislators must be protected in a "safe haven."

The Election Commission sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25 in response to the BJP's petition seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is speculation that the poll panel has recommended that the chief minister be disqualified as an MLA. Since then, there has been no further announcement from the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, UPA MLAs met at Soren's residence to discuss the state's political situation, while the Raj Bhavan remained silent on the Election Commission's ruling on the CM's jeopardised MLA post.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly.