Jharkhand: Massive Protests Erupt In Dumka Over Woman's Killing; Prohibitory Order Clamped

Massive protests erupted in Jharkhand's Dumka on Sunday after a woman, who was allegedly set on fire by a person after she reportedly spurned his proposal, succumbed to her injuries. The protests, the police said, were staged by Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists, who were demanding justice for the victim.

"In a bid to maintain law and order, Section-144 CrPC has been imposed in Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place is prohibited. Rally, demonstration, and procession are not allowed without prior permission," Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Maheswar Mahto was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday (August 23) when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping and set her house on fire. The woman, identified as 19-year-old Ankita Kumari, was admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with 90 per cent burn injuries.

Later, the victim, a student of class 12, was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in state capital Ranchi, but she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday at 2.30 am. According to the victim's statement to executive magistrate, the woman was called by the accused on her mobile 10 days back pestering her to become his friend.

"He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room," she had said, as reported by PTI.

"On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father's room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital," she had said.

The accused has been arrested by the police now. According to reports, the district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the victim's family.

"The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed," Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda told news agency ANI.

The Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also promised strict action, ensuring a fast trial. "The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard," Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said, as reported by ANI.