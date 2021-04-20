New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Delhi's lockdown and Maharashtra's lockdown-like curfew, now Jharkhand's government has also decided to impose a lockdown. Yes, the state to undergo a one-week lockdown starting from April 22 to April 29.

ANI's tweet read as, "Jharkhand government announces lockdown from April 22-29 with few exemptions. Essential services allowed, religious places to remain open but the gathering of devotees not allowed. Mining, agricultural & construction activities permitted"

However, as per the state government, essential services, religious places will remain open however, as per the rules gatherings in the places are not allowed. Also, mining, agricultural and construction activities are also going to remain operational.

The decision of lockdown was taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the state, and to control the number of new infections. Jharkhand had 30,477 active coronavirus cases meanwhile, in 24 hours, the state came across 2,467 new infected cases. On the other hand, the total number of vaccine dosages administered by the state is 28,07,893 so far.

Not long ago, according to ANI, the state government has asked central government to grant them permission to import 50,000 vials of the Remdesivir from a Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company. The permission was south to cater to the COVID-19 drug demand for patients who were critically ill and were battling the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, talking about the situation of COVID-19 in the country, India is amongst the worst-hit nations when it comes to COVID-19 scenario here. The country reported 2.59 lakh cases in a day which lead the overall toll to 15.3 million cases. A record-breaking tally of 1,761 new fatalities was reported in just the last 1 day across the nation.