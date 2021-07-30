Meanwhile, two people have been arrested by the Jharkhand Police in the matter. Both the arrests were made after the recovery of the three-wheeler involved in the incident. An SIT has also been formed to probe the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Taking suo motu cognisance of the death of the Additional District Judge (ADJ), Uttam Anand, who was mowed down by a three-wheeler in Dhanbad district on Wednesday, the Supreme Court on Friday sought a status report from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and the DGP on the investigation into the matter within a week.

Directing the Jharkhand High Court to monitor the case during the probe, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said that it has been taking suo motu cognizance of attacks on judicial officers and legal fraternity across the country. The bench, which also comprised Justice Surya Kant, issued notice to all the states and specifically sought the presence of the Jharkhand Advocate General when it hears the case next week.

"It is the state duty to protect the judicial officers and legal fraternity who function fearlessly. It may require a hearing of these larger issues. We thought to take up suo motu of such cases," the bench said.

The bench recorded in its order that it has recently come across several instances of attack on judicial officers and lawyers inside and outside the court premises, and it is essential to know the nature of incidents and steps taken by the government to protect the law officers. The bench emphasized that larger issues of safety and security of judicial officers in the country need to be addressed.

District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was out on a morning walk on Wednesday when he was killed by an auto-rickshaw at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. ADJ Anand was said to be handling cases in connection with gangsters. CCTV footage indicated that he was deliberately hit by the auto-rickshaw which was stolen the previous night.

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested by the Jharkhand Police in the matter. Both the arrests were made after the recovery of the three-wheeler involved in the incident. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.

“We have arrested two persons Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma involved in the incident early Thursday morning. Rahul Verma, a resident of Digwadih, Dhanbad has been arrested from Dhanbad Tempo stand while the other was arrested from Mangrudih police station area in Giridih," Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar told PTI.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan