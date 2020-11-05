Jharkhand has joined the list non-BJP ruled states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala and Chhattisgarh to withdraw the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jharkhand has become the latest non-BJP ruled state to revoke the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out probe in the state. The central probe agency will now require the approval of the Hemant Soren government to carry out any probe that falls within the boundaries of state. The powers vested on CBI were given dated 19th February 1996 by the erstwhile then Bihar Govt to CBI, a state govt official told Hindustan Times.

Jharkhand has now joined the list of non-BJP ruled states including Kerala West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra that have withdrawn general consent, alleging that the BJP-led government at the centre was misusing the agency to harass political opponents.

The development comes a day after Kerala government revoked it general consent extended to federal probe agency. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the Centre are at loggerheads over a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the ''Life Mission'', a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless.

Recently, the Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent it extended to the probe agency to conduct probe in the state, after the CBI filed a case to investigate the ratings scam on the basis of a complaint filed in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Tripura and Mizoram also have revoked general consent in the past.

Chhattisgarh, ruled by the Congress, withdrew the general consent to CBI in January 2019. to CBI in January 2019. And in July 2020, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan followed suit.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha