New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A total of 3 jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) Unit lost their lives while three others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the Jharjhara Area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday. The IED was planted by the Naxals. The police have launched a massive search operation in the area after the blast.

"Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. Three jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar of State Police reportedly lost their lives while 3 received critical injuries. One jawan of 197 Battalion CRPF got injured," CRPF said in its statement.

The incident took place around 8.45 a.m. when a "pressure IED blast" took place in thickly forested area near Hoyahatu village under Toklo police station area in West Singhbhum. Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 197 Battalion along with the Jharkhand Jaguar (AG 11) of the state police were on an operation in the area when the incident took place, said CRPF Spokesperson Dalip Ambesh.

"Reportedly three 'jawans' (personnel) of JJ martyred, one jawan of JJ sustained serious injury and one jawan of 197 Battalion of CRPF sustained a minor injury in IED Blast," Ambesh said.

As Jharkhand is afflicted by the scourge of extremism, the state government on February 19, 2008, sanctioned the creation of 20 Assault Groups (AGs) of the Special Task Force (STF) for the eradication of extremist activities. This force was later given the distinctive name of Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ), and also a distinctive uniform.

Currently, 22 Assault Groups in JJ are functional, and three more AGs are likely to be created shortly. All the deceased belong to Jharkhand Jaguar's AG-11 unit. Head Constable Devendra Kumar Pandit and Constables Hardwar Shah, Kiran Surin of Jharkhand Police lost their lives while Constables Deep Topno and Nikku Oraon suffered injuries, the official said. Two lost their lives at the spot and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

