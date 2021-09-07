Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday said that the exact cause of death of COVID-19 patients in the state would have been determined only if there were proper guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The statement came after the Jharkhand government said no COVID-19 patient died due to oxygen shortage.

"I'm not denying. Lakhs of people died due to shortage of oxygen in the country," he added when questioned about his earlier remark in the assembly about no COVID-19 patient dying due to oxygen shortage in Jharkhand.

Earlier Gupta had mentioned that Jharkhand's recovery rate had reached 99 percent. "Jharkhand has only 143 active cases. We have reached 99 percent recovery. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership, we are strengthening our health services...We are committed to saving the people of our state. Jharkhand ranks number 3 in implementing quality health services," he told news agency ANI on September 3.

The state health minister further said the Jharkhand Medical Protection Bill is likely to be tabled in the state assembly during the monsoon session. He emphasized that the Bill will strengthen Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act in the state. The Bill has the provisions ensuring the safety of doctors as well as protecting consumer rights and the right to affordable treatment to patients.

Meanwhile, 347620 people so far have been affected in Jharkhand by COVID-19. Out of these, 342253 have recovered. Unfortunately, 5131 patients succumbed to the deadly virus, while 236 patients are still in hospital and recovering. In addition, 35 new cases were registered in the state on Tuesday (September 7).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha