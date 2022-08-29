Jharkhand Girl Dies After Stalker Sets Her Ablaze; Accused Held, CM Calls For 'Strictest Punishment'

Prohibitory orders under section 144 have been issued in Jharkhand's Dumka following widespread protests over the death of a class 12 girl who was set on fire by her alleged stalker after she rejected his romantic advances. Amidst the victim and accused belonging to different communities, the case has turned political. The Chief Minister has been chastised by the Opposition BJP for "neglecting" women's safety.

The state has stated that the case will be fast-tracked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that a top cop (Additional Director General of Police level) will oversee the case, as well as a monetary compensation of Rs.10 lakh for the victim's family, which will be dispensed soon.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional police officer, Vijay Kumar, demanding justice.

The victim was attacked on August 23. She succumbed to injuries after being set ablaze by the accused, named Shahrukh, for allegedly turning down her proposal, was cremated on Monday morning.

According to the statement given to the executive magistrate, the victim had said that the accused called her on her mobile around ten days ago, prompting her to become his friend.

"He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat, after which he assured me that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room. On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain in my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father's room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital," the victim said in her police statement.

The victim has also accused one other person "Chotu". She said the two threw petrol on her from outside the window while she was asleep and set her ablaze, adding that her entire body except her face got burnt.

The police have arrested Chotu Khan, alias Naeem, and are also interrogating him.

Ambar Lakda, Superintendent of Police, said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We'll apply to the fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Sec 144 has been imposed. "

The Governor of Jharkhand has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of the girl. Such a heinous crime, he says, is a disgrace to the state. He has ordered that the case be tried in a speedy manner and has made an immediate grant of Rs. 2 lakhs to the victim's family.

Soren has called for "the strictest punishment."

"Such people should not be forgiven; instead, they should be punished severely. Laws should be enacted to strengthen existing laws against such incidents. Many evil acts are being committed in society. This is a tragic incident, and the law is taking its course. The suspect has been apprehended. It is our intention to see that he is punished as soon as possible," he stated.

Meanwhile, the war of words between the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties has gained momentum in the state.

The opposition BJP has slammed Soren, claiming that "thousands" of crimes against women have occurred in the state where he is Chief Minister.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das also claimed that there have been so-called "love jihad" cases among the tribals. The way that boy broke into the girl's house, poured petrol on her, and set her ablaze is a disgrace to Jharkhand. Since Hemant Soren became Chief Minister, there have been thousands of crimes against women in Jharkhand. There are also cases of love jihad among the tribal population. People from Bangladesh are entering the country, marrying innocent tribal girls, and stealing their land, "he stated.

The way a rogue entered her house & set the girl on fire, our society & Jharkhand are ashamed of it. In the Hemant Soren govt, over 1000 incidents against women in the state took place. I demand this govt to set up an SIT. No one is safe in the state: Jharkhand ex-CM Raghubar Das pic.twitter.com/YWaNkWuzwi — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Nishikant Dubey, a BJP leader and Godda MP, has issued a warning to the state government.

"The Jharkhand government has 48 hours to take action against corrupt police officers like Noor Mustafa, after which I will travel to Dumka with Manoj Tiwari and Kapil Mishra. We will ensure that Ankita gets justice.