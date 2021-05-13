Jharkhand Lockdown: The restrictions, first imposed on April 22 were enlarged till May 13 and now stand further extended till May 27 with harsh provisions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the second wave when the deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday night decided to extend the already imposed lockdown in the state till May 27 to stem the further growth of the COVID-19. As per the new restrictions with stricter provisions announced by the government, it is mandatory for anyone visiting the state to undergo a 7-day institutional quarantine.

Apart from this, the cap on people attending weddings has been fixed at 11, lower from earlier 50 persons with a provision that marriages can be conducted either at homes or at courts. The restrictions, first imposed on April 22 were enlarged till May 13 and now stand further extended till May 27 with harsh provisions.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of th State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren Jharkhand, facing the deadly second wave of COVID-19 Wednesday reported 103 more coronavirus deaths, raising the toll to 4,085 with maximum fatalities being reported from the state capital Ranchi (36), followed by East Singhbhum (14) and Dhanbad (10). The state's COVID cases have climbed to 2,96,895 with 4,365 fresh cases. The mineral-rich state now has 54,533 active cases and 2,38,277 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Here's what's allowed and what's not:

The new restrictions include mandatory 7 days home or institutional quarantine for people visiting the state barring those who will leave the state within 72 hours.

Operations of inter-state and intra-state buses have been suspended while private vehicles will have to obtain e passes for plying.

The number of people attending weddings has been fixed at 11, down from earlier 50 people with a provision that marriages can be conducted either at home or at courts. Organising any ceremony during weddings will be prohibited.

Under the stricter provisions, social distancing norms will be implemented strictly. The state has already prohibited all indoor an outdoor congregations of more than five persons.

All education centres and coaching institutions were closed and all examinations postponed.

Cinema halls, Multiplexes, Stadiums, gymnasiums swimming pools and parks, among others, had also been closed in the state.

Agriculture, industries and mining operations were functioning while essential and emergency services were exempted

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan