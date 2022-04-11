New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After some cable cars on the Trikut ropeway collided in Jharkhand's Deoghar leaving many stuck, the Indian Air force (IAF) took charge and carried out rescue operations from the site of the Jharkhand ropeway mishap.In the rescue operations, about 30 people were rescued and at least 20 more are still waiting to be rescued, 24 hours later, Hafizul Hasan, Jharkhand Minister said.

He also said, "NDRF, Air Force & Indian Army are performing rescue operations. Lack of maintenance could be the reason for the accident. An investigation team will be formed. Our priority is to save lives."

In the latest footage from the site, a man fell to his death while he was being rescued by the IAF on Monday.

In a horrifying video shared on social media, this man was seen holding on to the rope dangling from the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper but while struggling to make a grip amid the force of the wind and chopper blade, this mans just at a time getting pulled on the deck, slips and dies.

Meanwhile, as per IAF, two people have been killed and several are injured after some cable cars on a ropeway collided with one another at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Monday. One Mi17 helicopter is being used in the rescue operation while the IAF is sending more Mi17s to join rescue efforts.

The rescued passengers were airlifted with the help of two Air Force helicopters, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said.

As per Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, the reason that led to the accident is yet unknown but a probe will be initiated once the rescue mission is completed.

Prima facie it seemed that a technical snag caused the accident, the DC maintained.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has also deployed 50 security personnel from the 40th Battalion for the ongoing rescue operation in Jharkhand's Deoghar cable car accident to assist IAF.

Speaking on the tragedy, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "I have been reviewing the situation since yesterday. We have sought help from NDRF, IAF, experts, and commandos. Rescue efforts are underway since early Monday morning."

Trikut ropeway is one of the highest vertical ropeways and has a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. It has been built some 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple and is about 766-meters-long. The Trikut hill is 392-metres-high. The ropeway has 25 cabins and each can seat four people.

