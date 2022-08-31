Jharkhand BJP Leader Seema Patra, Accused Of Torturing Her Tribal House Help, Arrested | 10 Points

Seema Patra, who is now suspended from the BJP, allegedly held the woman captive in her home in Ranchi's posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

By Shivam Shandilya
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 10:57 AM IST
Minute Read
Jharkhand BJP Leader Seema Patra, Accused Of Torturing Her Tribal House Help, Arrested | 10 Points
Suspended BJP leader Seema and help Sunita


Jharkhand police arrested suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Seema Patra on Wednesday. Seema, wife of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita.

Here are ten points you should know.

1. Seema Patra, the BJP leader had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar for several years.Seema was a member of the national working committe of the BJP's women wing.

2. Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of the woman, identified as sunita, narrating her ordeal went viral on social media with demands of Patra's arrest.

3. In the video, the household help, Sunita, was seen on a hospital bed with injury marks on her body and face.She also alleged that she was beaten up with a how tawa and rods and was made to lick urine off the floor.

Also Read
Why Amit Shah Picked Muslim-Dominated Seemanchal To Start BJP's 2024 Poll..
Why Amit Shah Picked Muslim-Dominated Seemanchal To Start BJP's 2024 Poll..

4.The women is currently undergoing treatemnet at Rajndra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi.Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her on Tuesday.

5.Sunita was rescued last week after Ayushman narrated her situation to a friend and asked him to help. His friend then registered a complaint with the police.

Also Read
Breaking News, August 31 LIVE: India Reports 7,231 New COVID-19 Cases
Breaking News, August 31 LIVE: India Reports 7,231 New COVID-19 Cases

6. The police took her to RIMS afetr rescuing from Patra's home. The arrest came a day after the Jharkhand Governor, Ramesh Bais on tuesday asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against the BJP leader.

7. A statement from Raj Bhav said, "Governor Shri Ramesh Bais has taken cognisance of the news of harassment of a domestic help Sunita in a very inhuman manner by Seema Patra, a resident of Road No. 1 at Ashok Nagar, Ranchi and wife of a retired IAS officer."

8. Governor Bais has also expressed his displeasure against no action being taken against Patra. He also expressed serious concern over the laxity of the police.

9. MLA Saryu Rai, a former BJP minister tweeted, “Before legal action is initiated, BJP Jharkhand should taken action against Madam Seema Patra, who has oppressed the domestic help … else it should take the stance clear before the public."

10. Addressing to the media, suspended BJP leader Patra said, "These are false allegations, politically motivated allegations. I have been implicated".

 

 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.