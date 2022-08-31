Jharkhand BJP Leader Seema Patra, Accused Of Torturing Her Tribal House Help, Arrested | 10 Points



Jharkhand police arrested suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Seema Patra on Wednesday. Seema, wife of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita.

Here are ten points you should know.

1. Seema Patra, the BJP leader had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar for several years.Seema was a member of the national working committe of the BJP's women wing.

2. Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of the woman, identified as sunita, narrating her ordeal went viral on social media with demands of Patra's arrest.

3. In the video, the household help, Sunita, was seen on a hospital bed with injury marks on her body and face.She also alleged that she was beaten up with a how tawa and rods and was made to lick urine off the floor.

4.The women is currently undergoing treatemnet at Rajndra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi.Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her on Tuesday.

#Terrible The brutality that happened to this tribal woman in Jharkhand is extremely painful, for eight consecutive years she was imprisoned and tortured, her teeth were blown out, she was given urine, she was burnt with iron rods several times. The accused must be hanged... pic.twitter.com/wk9NLG2tUB — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) August 30, 2022

5.Sunita was rescued last week after Ayushman narrated her situation to a friend and asked him to help. His friend then registered a complaint with the police.

6. The police took her to RIMS afetr rescuing from Patra's home. The arrest came a day after the Jharkhand Governor, Ramesh Bais on tuesday asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against the BJP leader.

7. A statement from Raj Bhav said, "Governor Shri Ramesh Bais has taken cognisance of the news of harassment of a domestic help Sunita in a very inhuman manner by Seema Patra, a resident of Road No. 1 at Ashok Nagar, Ranchi and wife of a retired IAS officer."

8. Governor Bais has also expressed his displeasure against no action being taken against Patra. He also expressed serious concern over the laxity of the police.

9. MLA Saryu Rai, a former BJP minister tweeted, “Before legal action is initiated, BJP Jharkhand should taken action against Madam Seema Patra, who has oppressed the domestic help … else it should take the stance clear before the public."

10. Addressing to the media, suspended BJP leader Patra said, "These are false allegations, politically motivated allegations. I have been implicated".