Sushant Singh Rajput death case has witnessed several twists and turns over the last few weeks. Many people have come forward and have their own versions on the kind relationship that Rhea Chakraborty shared with Sushant's family. Now, the late actor's close friend Smita Parikh has revealed that Rhea was not on good terms with Sushant's family. She said Rhea would leave Sushant's house whenever Sushant's family would arrive because it often lead to fights. Smita also revealed it was Rhea who told her about this. "This was told to me by Rhea, she said nahin toh jhagde ho jaate the." Times of India quoted Smita as saying. However, she added that Sushant's family had given their consent to Sushant's plan to marry Rhea. "...They had warned him enough but maybe Sushant had made up his mind by then." she told the daily.

Smita also said that she started losing touch with Sushant after August 2019. She said "After Rhea came into Sushant's life, she would pick up his phone and even coordinate our meetings. So Sushant was sort of gradually disconnecting and Rhea was taking over.."

When asked about the foul play in Sushant's death, she said that Sushant's sister found him lying on the bed when she entered the room and there was a lack of clarity on who brought the body down. "There's too much cover-up and mystery,"she said.

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money trail in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The ED is understood to have taken up the case after it analysed the contents of the FIR and gathered some independent information about Rajput's income, bank accounts and companies

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the death of "gifted and talented artist" Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the Bihar government's recommendation has been accepted and the case has been transferred to the CBI.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

