Publicly available data of Qatar Executive flight A7CEE shows that it left the Delhi airport at 3.44 pm on May 28 and reached Dominica at 13.16 local time on the same day, via Madrid.

Saint John's (Antigua and Barbuda) | Jagran News Desk: In order to bring fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, back to India, New Delhi on Sunday sent a private jet to Dominica carrying his deportation documents, claimed Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

However, there has been no confirmation from the Indian authorities about the private jet so far.

"My understanding is that Indian government has sent certain documents," Browne said, "to confirm that he is indeed a fugitive and my understanding is that the documents will be utilised in the court case".

"Indian government seems to be going all out to make sure he is repatriated to India to stand trial," he added.

Earlier in the day, a Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica, Antigua News Room reported, leading to speculations about deportation of Choksi who was detained in the Caribbean island nation after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

Publicly available data of Qatar Executive flight A7CEE shows that it left the Delhi airport at 3.44 pm on May 28 and reached Dominica at 13.16 local time on the same day, via Madrid.

'No proof that Choksi was abducted'

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda Police chief Atlee Rodney on Sunday dismissed reports that Choksi, who went missing earlier this month, was "abducted and forcibly taken to Dominica", where was "tortured".

He said that the country's police has "no information" about the claims made by the businessman's lawyers about the alleged abduction.

"The only assertion we are hearing is from the attorney and Dominica Police have not confirmed it. We have no involvement in his [Mehul Choksi] movement from Antigua to Dominica or wherever he left," he said.

Rodney's remarks come hours after several of Choksi's pictures surfaced in Dominica that showed him with red swollen eye and injury marks on his hands.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking.

While Modi is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently.

Both are facing a CBI probe.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma