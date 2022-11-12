'Jealous Of Our Popularity': BJP Irked After KCR Again Skips Receiving PM Modi At Hyderabad Airport

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed in Telangana during his two-day visit to southern states and yet again chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped receiving him at the airport. This is the fourth time in a row that KCR skipped welcoming the prime minister.

According to media reports, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), now known as Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS), is criticizing the PM’s office for not sending an official invitation to CM Chandrashekar Rao for the event. Meanwhile, the chief minister has reportedly appointed his minister to receive the prime minister, but it is not clear who received him at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems unhappy with the consecutive gesture of CM KCR for not receiving the prime minister. BJP leaders are saying that KCR will be violating protocol by not going to receive PM Modi. Meanwhile, the prime minister was welcomed with several posters and placards asking PM Modi about the imposition of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on weavers.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who is the MP from Secunderabad, as quoted by NDTV, said, "Why should they bring politics into this? It is a matter of pride and prestige for Telangana that the Prime Minister is launching and dedicating to the nation several projects that would benefit the state."

"KCR is behaving like a child. He and his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, are jealous of the BJP's gaining popularity in the southern state," another BJP leader Ramchander Rao was quoted as saying by NDTV. "When MK Stalin and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who are both political opponents of the BJP, can receive and welcome the Prime Minister, why not KCR?," he added.

Earlier in February, KCR stayed away from receiving PM Modi while the latter was on his visit to unveil the statue of equality in Hyderabad. Both BJP and TRS have been fighting over several issues for the past few months.