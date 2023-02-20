jdu-rebel-upendra-kushwaha-likely-to-announce-new-party-today-amid-tiff-with-nitish-kumar

UPENDRA Kushwaha, a senior leader of the Janata Dal (United), is expected to form a new political outfit in Bihar and is likely to make an announcement in this regard today in Patna. This come after he convened a session, in the last two days, of JDU workers to seek suggestions for his future path.

The workers present for the session decided on the very first day that they should form a new political party, one of the participants was quoted by ANI as saying.

"Kushwaha will form a new political party and an announcement is likely to be made today," he claimed.

"The new political party under his leadership will reach new heights in the state and fulfil the desire of the people," another worker, quoted by ANI, present at the session said, adding that there is a consensus among Kushwaha’s supporters in this regard. Expressing dissatisfaction over JDU-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance, a worker called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “B team of RJD”. He further said working with them holds no point.

"JDU has lost its own identity under Nitish Kumar, so we need to form a new party for the welfare of the state. Kushwaha has agreed to our demand," he said.

"Tomorrow, on February 20, at 2 pm, I will talk to press and media colleagues at Maurya Hotel in Patna," Kushwaha had said in a tweet on Sunday.

JDU’s National Executive Council member Madhaw Anand, who is known to be a close aide of Kushwaha, said JDU’s National President Lalan Singh is deliberately working to ruin the dignity of his party and bring disrepute to the Bihar Chief Minsiter.

"Some senior leaders of Janata Dal-United are engaged in destroying the party so that JDU can merge with RJD," Anand claimed.

"Lalan Singh should publicly tell that under his leadership what conspiracy is being hatched to weaken the party. Why is the merger of the Janata Dal United with RJD not being denied by the party?" he asked.

