Jayalalithaa Remembered On 6th Death Anniversary, AIADMK Leaders Pay Floral Tributes

Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was on Monday remembered by her party workers on her sixth death anniversary. AIADMK leaders led by party interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS) paid floral tributes to the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Not just AIADMK leaders but rival leaders of the party including K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa separately.

AIADMK workers and supporters in large numbers, mostly in black attire, gathered at the late leader's memorial in Marina beach.

Prominent leaders including Palaniswami, D Jayakumar, KP Munuswamy, and others were wearing black clothes while paying their floral tributes to the former Chief Minister.

The deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam also paid tributes to the former Chief Minister at her memorial in the Marina along with a few of his trusted supporters.

AIADMK supporters promised to follow the path laid down by Jayalalithaa saying that she steered the party that was founded by the stalwart and late CM MGR (M G Ramachandran), to eradicate evil forces and make Tamil Nadu proud.

The party workers also vowed to make efforts to make Tamil Nadu the top state of the country. Veteran leader Palaniswami recalled Jayalalithaa and praised her saying that she handled law and order issues “with an iron hand”.

Vaithalingam J Deepa, niece of the former Chief Minister also paid her tributes at the residence of Jayalalithaa. Veda Nilayam Jayalalithaa took his last breath after 75 days of hospitalisation on December 5, 2016, at a private hospital in Chennai.

After the death of Jayalalithaa, the Justice Arumughaswamy commission probed the death of the late Chief Minister and submitted its report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in August 2022. However, there was lot of criticism made in the report that include Jayalalithaa not having been taken abroad for treatment.