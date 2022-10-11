'JP's Disciples Sacrificed Socialist Ideology': In Bihar, Amit Shah Trains Guns At JDU; Nitish Kumar Downplays Visit

Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveil a statue of JP Narayan in Sitab Diyara village in Bihar. (Image: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a visit to Jaya Prakash Narayan's village Sitab Diyara in Bihar, took a swipe at the Bihar government saying the socialist icon's disciples have sacrificed his ideology. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar downplayed the visit saying it does not affect him.

At a rally in Narayan's birthplace, Shah launched an apparent attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who ditched the coalition government with BJP in Bihar to join hands with RJD, Congress and Left earlier this year.

"He is power hungry, and for power, he sacrificed JP's ideologies and joined hands with the Congress. He has nothing to do with the ideologies of JP," Shah said at a rally in the Saran district after unveiling a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon on his 120th birth anniversary. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the programme.

"The biggest contribution of Jayprakash Narayan was when he started a massive agitation against corruption and against a government drunk in power that imposed Emergency in the 70s," said Shah, referring to Congress.

The Home Minister went on to praise the current BJP-led NDA government at Centre, saying, "Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the weaker sections of the society, for whom JP was concerned."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar avoided commenting on Shah's visit to Sitab Diyara. In a bid to brush aside questions over BJP's alleged attempt to appropriate the legacy of JP, Kumar said, "Whoever may come and go, it does not affect me (koi aae ya jaae humko koi fark nahin padta hai)."

The JD(U) leader was scheduled to visit Nagaland later in the day to attend a function held there in honour of the socialist leader. JP Narayan had spent three years in the 1960s in the northeastern state.