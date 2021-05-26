Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary 2021: Remembering iconic politician on his 57th death anniversary, here we have brought some thought-provoking quotes by Nehru:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru played a key role in the freedom struggle. A stalwart politician was a central figure in Indian politics both before and after the independence. The longest-serving Prime Minister of India was imprisoned several times in the struggle for freedom from British Raj. Also known as Chacha Nehru, he served the nation as Prime Minister from 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born into a Kashmiri Brahman family in Allahabad (Prayagraj) on November 14, 1889. Till the age of 15, he studied at home and then he was sent to Harrow in England and later to Trinity College in Cambridge for his studies. It was at the age of 22 he returned to India and practised law with his father, Motilal Nehru.

"Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves."

"Socialism is… not only a way of life but a certain scientific approach to social and economic problems."

"Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will."

"Our chief defect is that we are more given to talking about things than to doing them."

"Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse."

"It is a fundamental rule of human life, that if the approach is good, the response is good."

"The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds."

"The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer."

"Ignorance is always afraid of change."

"The purely agitational attitude is not good enough for a detailed consideration of a subject."

"You don't change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall."

