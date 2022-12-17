'Jawab Do, Pradhanmantri': Congress' 7 Questions To PM Modi Over Tawang Clash

Amid the ongoing spar over Rahul Gandhi's comment on China that has triggered a political row, Congress on Saturday asked seven questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 kms a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/K2lVvWVv60 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 17, 2022

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, urged PM Modi to answer the questions amid the Saffron Brigade's demands for the expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from the party.

"It is the political duty and moral responsibility of the Prime Minister to give his Mann ki Baat on these seven questions. The nation wants to know," Ramesh shared.

The veteran Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote, "Jawab Do, Pradhanmantri," while attaching the Congress's seven questions.

"Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 km a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Questions Raised By Congress

1. On June 20, 2020, why did you say that there has been no incursion by China into Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh?

2. Why have you allowed the Chinese to stop our troops from accessing thousands of square kilometres in Eastern Ladakh where we were regularly patrolling prior to May 2020?

3. Why did you abandon the plan approved by the Cabinet on 17 July 2013 to establish a Mountain Strike Corps?

4. Why have you allowed Chinese companies to contribute to the PM CARES Fund?

5. Why have you allowed imports from China to zoom to record levels in the last two years?

6. Why are you insisting that there should be no debate in Parliament on the border situation and the challenges we face from China?

7. You have met the top Chinese leadership an unprecedented 18 times and recently shook hands with Xi Jinping in Bali. China launched an incursion into Tawang shortly thereafter and continues to unilaterally alter the border situation. Why are you not taking the nation into confidence?

Rahul Gandhi said that China is preparing not for any incursion but for a full-fledged war from both the Ladakh and Arunachal sides, and the BJP government is sleeping.

"There is a clear threat from China. The government is trying to hide it and ignore it. But that threat cannot be ignored or hidden. China is making offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian government is in slumber. It doesn't want to hear it. China is preparing for war, not for an incursion," Rahul said, as quoted by news agency ANI.