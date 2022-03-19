New Delhi | Reuters: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will encourage a unified approach on Ukraine when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday while aiming to strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific region.

"Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I'd like to emphasise the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues," Kishida said ahead of his visit, as reported by Reuters.

India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security framework that also includes the United States and Australia. Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organisations since the Ukraine invasion that began on Feb. 24 and has been receiving Ukrainian refugees. India, however, is the only one of the four Quad members that has not condemned the invasion.

Kishida will also aim to reinforce security and economic ties with India, the world's second-most populous country and Asia's third-largest economy. He is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years during this visit, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India. Japan has been supporting India's urban infrastructure development and a high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology. Japan and India in 2020 signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that allows for reciprocal stocks of food, fuel and other supplies between defence forces.

In his first visit to India after assuming office and also amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his two-day stay in New Delhi will take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi. The India-Japan Annual Summit had last taken place in Tokyo in October 2018.

India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation as partners within the ambit of their "Special Strategic and Global Partnership". The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan