Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav's Convoy Meets With An Accident In Bihar's Buxar, Two Injured

TWO PERSONS were injured after a vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar party chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav met with an accident in Bihar's Buxar, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Devkuli village area late at night on Sunday. Locals of the area noticed the accident and alerted the police.

Bihar | A vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav met with an accident in Buxar on 13th February, driver Sudhir Kumar and party's Buxar president Sunil Kumar injured. Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident. pic.twitter.com/bpVD9BBq6d — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

According to official Party's Buxar district president Sunil Kumar and vehicle driver Sudhir Kumar have been injured while Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident, ANI reported.

Following information, PCR (112) vans from Brahmapur and Shahpur Police Stations reached the spot and shifted injured persons to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.