Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav's Convoy Meets With An Accident In Bihar's Buxar, Two Injured

Jan Adhikar party chief Pappu Yadav's convoy met with an accident in Bihar's Buxar. Party's Buxar district president Sunil Kumar and the vehicle driver were injured in the accident.

By Radha Basnet
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 09:02 AM (IST)
TWO PERSONS were injured after a vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar party chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav met with an accident in Bihar's Buxar, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Devkuli village area late at night on Sunday. Locals of the area noticed the accident and alerted the police.

According to official Party's Buxar district president Sunil Kumar and vehicle driver Sudhir Kumar have been injured while Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident, ANI reported.

Following information, PCR (112) vans from Brahmapur and Shahpur Police Stations reached the spot and shifted injured persons to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

