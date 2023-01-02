J-K Civilian Killings: 2023 Begins With Five Deaths In Rajouri; A Look At Last Year's Targeted Terror Attacks

The security forces had to all bear a great loss as a total of 26 security personnel lost their lives. (ANI)

IN RENEWED attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists on Sunday evening killed four people in Dangri village of Rajouri district. Four people, including a child, died, and nine others were injured after terrorists fired upon three houses in the village.

According to police, the security forces received information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, and search operation was underway.

Earlier, on December 16, two civilians were killed outside an Army camp in Rajouri. In the year that went by, a total of 29 civilians lost their lives in terrorist attacks in the valley.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police have called the year 2022 a very successful one in anti-terror operations in the region. According to the police, 172 terrorists have been killed in over 90 operations in the Kashmir valley, Wion reports. Among those killed, 42 were foreign terrorists, mostly from Pakistan.

However, one of the major challenges for the forces was the killing of civilians in 2022. A total of 29 civilians were killed by terrorists during the terrorist attacks in the valley. According to various reports, most of the deceased include grassroots representatives (Panch and Sarpanch), politicians, and non-local laborers, among others.

"During the year, total 29 civilians were killed by terrorists including 21 locals (six Hindu, including three Kashmiri Pandits and 15 Muslims) and eight (8) from other states. All terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar and Adil Wani who will be neutralised soon," said Vijay Kumar as quoted by WION.

The security forces had to all bear a great loss as a total of 26 security personnel lost their lives.

"During the year, total 26 security forces personnel including 14 JKP personnel attained martyrdom during terror attacks/encounters. Majority of terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised," said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Police as quoted by WION.

However, the recruitment of locals into the militant ranks has witnessed a dip as compared to previous years.

In 2021, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an alarming spate of attacks on civilians and encounters, leading to the death of 41 people. In 2020, civilian fatalities had been recorded at 33 and 42 in 2019, according to a report by The Quint.