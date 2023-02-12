J-K Wanted Jobs, Love, But Got BJP’s Bulldozer: Rahul Gandhi On Centre's Anti-Encroachment Drive

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir saying that residents in the region wanted employment, better business opportunities, and love but have to face ‘BJP’s Bulldozer’.

Major political opposition parties including the National Conference and PDP have expressed their objection to the encroachment drive and demanded an immediate end to it.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government is taking away land from those who have made them through years of hard work. The Wayanad MP took to Twitter and said, “Jammu and Kashmir need employment, better business and love, but what did they get? Bulldozer of BJP! The land which the people there irrigated with hard work for many decades, is being snatched from them. Peace will be protected by uniting, not by dividing people.”

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government started the encroachment drive to remove encroachers from government land in January, saying that its target was influential people and that people who had constructed houses on small plots wouldn't be affected. The administration had set January 31 to remove all encroachments.

However, the apex court on February 1 rejected petitions issued by the UT administration circular, paving the way for the eviction drive.

The anti-encroachment drive started at Malik Market in Jammu on Saturday amid tight security arrangements

As of now, the authority has recovered more than 10 lakh kanals (one kanal = 605 sq yards) of land all across Jammu and Kashmir. On January 7, Commissioner Secretary of the Revenue Department Vijay Kumar Bidhuri instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure 100 per cent removal of encroachments from state land, as reported by PTI.

“Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not dividing people," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)